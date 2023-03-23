Shark Tank India judge, Anupam Mittal, took to Instagram and shared a video revealing that he has been admitted to a hospital. Reportedly, the businessman underwent a surgery. In the clip shared, Mittal can be seen lying on hospital bed with bandaged shoulder and a arm sling. "Every time you are almost there, life sends you right back to square one, " a part of his post's caption reads. Check it out. Shark Tank India 2 Contestant Ganesh Balakrishnan Gets a Job Offer From Anupam Mittal.

Anupam Mittal Hospitalised:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Mittal (@anupammittal.me)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)