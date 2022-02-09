After dancing to "Kacha Badam", Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly has shared another reel that sees her taking up the Badhaai Do challenge. In the clip, the actress could be seen grooving to Badhaai Do's hook step in a desi attire with her brother Vijay Ganguly. A must-see!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)