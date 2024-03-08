Anurag Dobhal and Munawar Faruqui, who appeared on Bigg Boss 17 together, never bonded on the show. Post BB 17, both were seen many times mocking and taking digs at each other through social media. Now, Dobhal took to his Instagram stories and gave Munawar an open challenge for a boxing match. In the video shared, UK07 Rider addressed Munna and told him not to be a 'fake gangster' online and have the guts to face him. The said clip is spreading like wildfire on the internet. Elvish Yadav Hits Back at Trolls Who Abused Him After His Appearance With Munawar Faruqui at ISPL 2024 Match.

Anurag Dobhal Wants Boxing Match With Munawar Faruqui

