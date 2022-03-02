Anusha Dandekar has shared one fun video from her sister Shibani Dandekar’s wedding festivities. The video captioned as ‘The story of 3 Men and A Lady’ features the man of honour, the best man and her father. They are seen dancing their hearts out to the song “Gallan Goodiyaan” and in one of the captions she mentions ‘still enjoying being single, sexy and free’. Anusha was in a relationship with Karan Kundrra for more than three years and the duo called it off in 2020.

Anusha Dandekar's Caption

Anusha Dandekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Video Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha)

