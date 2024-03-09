Arjun Bijlani, who is captivating the masses with his performance in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, is hospitalised. Following a health emergency, the actor recently took a hiatus from his busy working schedule. He was rushed to the hospital after experiencing severe stomach pain. He is supposed to undergo an emergency surgery today. Get well soon, Arjun. Ajith Kumar Health Update: Vidaa Muyarchi Actor Discharged From Hospital After Undergoing Minor Surgery – Reports.

Arjun Bijlani To Undergo Surgery

Arjun Bijlani (Photo Credits: X)

Arjun Bijlani Shares Pic From Hospital

Arjun Bijlani Instagram

