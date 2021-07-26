The teaser to much expected Army Of Thieves is here. Matthias Schweighöfer has to pull off one heist to get out of his ordinary life before the zombies take over the world. It's a prequel to Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead, streaming on Netflix. This movie will be streaming on Netflix as well although a date has not been announced.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)