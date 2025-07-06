PUBG Mobile shared a post on July 6, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) and announced the arrival of Metro Royale Chapter 27. The new chapter is a part of PUBG Mobile Zombie Uprising map updates and will go live on July 9, 2025, and will continue till September 2, 2025. The update will likely bring intense gaming action for players and is expected to attract players with its updated gameplay and special features. The post read, “The Zombie Uprising map brings thrilling updates, including new bosses, fresh gameplay mechanics, and even more surprises waiting to be discovered. Are you ready to face what's coming?” Garena Free Fire Max India Cup 2025: Registration of TEZ FFMIC Begins Tomorrow; Check Eligibility Criteria, Prize Pool and Other Details.

PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Chapter 27

Metro Royale Chapter 27 is Coming on July 9 – Are You Ready? The Zombie Uprising map brings thrilling updates, including new bosses, fresh gameplay mechanics, and even more surprises waiting to be discovered. Are you ready to face what's coming? 📱 https://t.co/hqw6Zb3Es2… pic.twitter.com/GWdkWLU8pc — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 6, 2025

