A mind-controlling fungus that turns spiders into "zombies" has been discovered in an old gunpowder store in Ireland. Reportedly named Gibellula Attenboroughii, the fungus infects cave spiders, forcing them into the open before killing them and spreading spores. Researchers believe it manipulates its host to ensure maximum infection, much like the "zombie-ant" fungus. First spotted in 2021, it has since been found in multiple cave systems across Ireland. Scientists extracted its DNA and confirmed it as a previously unknown species. They suspect more undiscovered fungi could be lurking in dark, hidden places. What Are Fen Raft Spiders? From Physical Characteristics to Feeding Habits, All You Need To Know About Giant ‘Rat-Sized’ Spiders That Are Making a Comeback in UK.

New ‘Zombie’ Fungus Discovered in Ireland

