Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz, who recently released his new music video titled "Jeene De" has slammed Colors TV for being unprofessional. As per a video shared by Bigg Boss Tak, Riaz can be seen complaining how the channel offered him Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as well as Khatron Ke Khiladi, but things didn't materialise between them due to the Colors' 'last minute' drama. Have a look. Asim Riaz’s Rap Video Jeene De Trends on Twitter, Netizens Curious To Know if the Song Hints Towards His Debut With Salman Khan’s Next! (View Tweets).

Asim Riaz Calls Out Colors TV:

#AsimRiaz about @ColorsTV casting For Jhalak & Khatron Ke Khiladi He said, "I am not a puppet anymore," (To call him at end moment for the show)pic.twitter.com/eSNDi4I38K — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 16, 2022

