Asim Riaz is one of the most loved celebrities in the entertainment industry. He rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 13 and there has been no looking back for him since then. Asim recently launched a rap song titled Jeene De and the netizens are in awe of the music. While there are many who are praising the video, there is a section of the audience who feels that a particular line is hinting at Bollywood honcho Salman Khan. RIP Sidhu Moosewala: Asim Riaz Condoles Death Of The Punjabi Singer, Shares An Emotional Note On Social Media (View Post).

Take a look at the tweets below:

The rap has netizens asking questions

#asimriaz #jeenede at 1.22 What he has pointed at is it about signing the film ? Or is it about #salmankhan ? Song is deep but raising questions ? What is he talking abt @imrealasim i hope these questions have some answers #asimriaz #jeenede #AsimSquad #asimriyaz #asim — Bhavneet kaushal (@bhavneetkaushal) August 16, 2022

A fan of Asim hints about his Bollywood project

#JeeneDe exposed Liar Bohemia , he promised one project earlier. It is not about KEKD , they just changed the case for the film. Due to less significant role Zafar Iqbal , Ayush & Asim opted out.#AsimRiaz • #AsimSquad • #LiarExposed — Manoj (@Manoj_1_1) August 16, 2022

Netizens think that the rap indicates his contract with KEKD with Salman Khan

Does Asim’s line hint at his debut with Salman Khan which may have been promised to him?

Is #AsimRiaz talking about #SalmanKhan here? As report was he's making debut with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali (which is now changed to Bhaijaan), but....pic.twitter.com/0J9DxrVjYA — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 16, 2022

A section of people share that this the line os for Bohemia and not Salman Khan

This Track Is Not For SalmanSir Its For Bohemia Who Called RiazSir Promised For Collab’s Later He Was The One Who Started Mocking NewComer #AsimRiaz So Yeah Before Knowing AnyThing Don’t Say Things Wrongly#AsimSquad #UmarArmy #UmarRiaz#JeeneDe #UmSim pic.twitter.com/DaTgGLpFAH — AsimRiazWorld (@GOAT_AsimRiaz) August 16, 2022

What are your thoughts on the song? Who do you think Asim’s rap line is indicating at? Let us know in the comment section below! Keep reading LatestLY for more information on your favourite celebrities.

