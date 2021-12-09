Be it films or web series, the audience witnessed some intriguing content this year in various genres. IMDb has shared the list of popular Indian Web Series and it is as per the highest IMDb user ratings. Aspirants, Dhindora, The Family Man are among the top three best web series as per IMDb. The other shows that have managed to bag a place in IMDb’s popular Indian web series’ listing are Grahan, Ray, Sunflower among others.

10 Popular Web Series – IMDb Best Of India 2021

2021 witnessed some great content in the world of streaming. Find out which titles made it to our list of Top 10 Most Popular Indian Web Series by receiving the highest IMDb user ratings. ⭐️ #IMDbBestOfIndia2021 pic.twitter.com/zDCfxnwGSx — IMDb (@IMDb) December 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)