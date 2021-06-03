Baarish Ban Jaana starring Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh is out! This is the first time the two TV stars have collaborated with each other. And well speaking about the song, it is just wow. The chemistry between the duo is the highlight of the track. The is a monsoon melody and is sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)