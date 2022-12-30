The biggest shocker for all Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans came in when Nakuul Mehta announced that he's quitting the show for good. Audiences were sad to see Ram Kapoor (Nakuul) leaving the daily soap. However, seems like the makers have found a way to garner TRP as they've introduced Hiten Tejwani as Ram's long-lost younger brother Lakhan. Check out the video below. Nakuul Mehta Confirms Quitting Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Says 'I Will Miss Playing Ram'.

Watch Hiten Tejwani in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2:

