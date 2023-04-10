The Netflix series Beef has been praised for its performances, direction and screenplay. The show starring Steven Yeun as Danny Cho and Ali Wong as Amy Lau has opened to positive response. Twitterati has not just given thumbs up for the series, but even talked about their favourite moments from Beef. Check out some of the tweets below: Beef Series Review: Steven Yeun, Ali Wong Lead This Outstandingly Diabolical Revenge Tale Peppered With Black Humour.

Fave Moment

Beef Finale

The finale brought me to tears. An existentially eviscerating (and surprising) conclusion to what is possibly the show of the year #BeefNetflix https://t.co/WQAvUSAR5G — charles. (@LittleCharlesTV) April 9, 2023

Final Scene

Wasn't sure how I was feeling about #BEEFNetflix after the 1st episode (because I hate drama) but the final scene leading up to them playing "The Reason" by Hoobastank took me tf out. 😂 That was my jam and them using it the way they did was so fucking funny! Imma keep watching. — Berto (@BertoBerryFinn) April 10, 2023

'Brilliant'

Finished BEEF. I think that was a practically perfect season of television. Steven Yeun and Ali Wong are phenomenal (honestly, the whole cast is), and that storytelling is brilliant across the board. Surprisingly emotionally battering as well. Definitely see it. #BEEFNetflix pic.twitter.com/OtrSoHf128 — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) April 10, 2023

Watch The Trailer Of Beef Series Below:

