Bestseller trailer is out! The psychological-thriller looks promising and intriguing as it will unravel thrilling and mysterious events. The show revolves around Tahir Wazir, one of India’s most celebrated novelist who has failed to write anything for a long time since his last book became a bestseller 10 years ago. Bestseller: Shruti Haasan, Mithun Chakraborty, Gauahar Khan’s Amazon Prime Video Series To Premiere On February 18.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)