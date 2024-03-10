The internet is abuzz after former rivals Elvish Yadav and Sagar Thakur (Maxtern) seemingly reconciled! Following a highly publicised altercation that involved an FIR, the influencers have seemingly buried the hatchet, thanks to Rajat Dalal's intervention. For those unfamiliar, Thakur filed a police complaint against Yadav for physical assault. However, a recent photo posted by Elvish on his Instagram, featuring both of them with the caption "bhaichara" (brotherhood), hints at a newfound camaraderie. This unexpected development has taken social media by storm, with "Bhaichara" trending on X (formerly Twitter) and spawning memes. Elvish Yadav-Sagar Thakur Aka Maxtern Controversy Solved by Rajat Dalal on Insta Live – Watch VIRAL Video Here!

