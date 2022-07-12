Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their first child together in April this year. The couple named their son Laksh. After three-long months the duo finally shared pictures of their baby boy on social media and they are simply adorable. From family photos to the parents individually posing with their munchkin, these pictures just can’t be missed. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Blessed With a Baby Boy!

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Laksh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)