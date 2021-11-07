On tonight's (November 7) Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar, we are going to see Ekta Kapoor gracing the reality show. She will be entering the house and giving a reality check to the inmates. However, it is going to be Karan Kundrra's blushing moment that will be the highlight. When Ekta Kapoor will quiz Karan and say, "Anyway ek baat puchhu? Teja pasand hai (Anyway can I ask something? Do you like Tejasswi)?" To which, we see Karan smiling broadly. Aww!

