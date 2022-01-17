Bigg Boss 15 fans are going all aww over Bigg Boss OTT buddies Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty's cuteness. As avid followers of the show are now trending #PraSha after seeing the two performing tasks, plotting, and hugging together. Indeed, their friendship getting stronger with each passing day. Check it out. Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Calls Pratik Sehajpal’s Mother ‘Stupid’; Bipasha Basu Reacts Over Their Nasty Argument (View Post).

#PratikSehajpal - shamita u want a hug #ShamitaShetty - i always want a hug pratik ily#PraSha bears hugs are therapy 😩🥺💗 pic.twitter.com/CVoGE3mzpW — . (@praxsha) January 17, 2022

