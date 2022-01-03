With the finale approaching, Bigg Boss 15 is getting intense with each passing day. Having said that, the latest promo of the controversial reality show sees a massive fight between Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal. At the end of the clip, we hear Bigg Boss announcing that due to Riaz's violent behaviour towards Pratik during the task, the former is kicked out of the house. However, in the live feed of the show, we still see Umar and it's said that his fate will be decided by Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar. So, should Umar get eliminated?

