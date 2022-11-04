Bigg Boss 16's Shukravaar Ka Vaar will see actress Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal promoting Mili on the reality show. Now, as per latest promo shared by Colors TV, we see the Mili star entering the house in sexy blue dress wherein she flirts with Abdu Rozik. Right from sharing her cell phone number with Abdu to awaiting for a compliment from the singer, tonight's episode looks fun. Have a look. Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Come Out in Support of Shalin Bhanot; Slam Makers for Making Contestants Beg for Food! (View Tweets).

