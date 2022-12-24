Rejoice! As Chota Bhaijaan aka Abdu Rozik is back on Bigg Boss 16. However, fans need to wait until tomorrow's (Dec 25) episode to see the little singer's entry on the show. As per the viral video, Abdu re-enters BB16 house via the confession room and gets a warm hug from buddies Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Check it out. Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Leaves the Show Midway, Cries and Hugs His 'Mandali' on BB 16 (Watch Video).

Abdu Rozik Is Back:

Swagat nhi karoge Hmara 🔥#AbduRozik 👑 is back in #BiggBoss16 Retweet if happy !!! pic.twitter.com/W8P7cEl5bk — Team Abdu Rozik Official FC 👑 (@Team_Abdu_Rozik) December 24, 2022

