Bharti Singh is all set to grace Bigg Boss 16 tonight and fans are going to have a fun time for sure. Now, as per promo shared by the channel, we get to see the comedienne making a joke of Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik. However, when she mocks Tina Datta's mother for not recognising her daughter on national TV, the housemates burst out in laughter. FYI, Tina's mom went viral during the family week when she by mistakenly hugged Sreejita De, feeling she's Tina. Bigg Boss 16: After Sreejita De, Sajid Khan Also to Exit the Reality Show – Reports.

Watch Bigg Boss 16 Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)