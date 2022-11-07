Emiway Bantai has given a big shoutout to fellow rapper MC Stan who is a contestant in Bigg Boss 16: The rapper asked his live audience to show support to his brother MC Stan and vote for him to win Salman Khan's reality show. Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Calls Priyanka Chahar Choudhary ‘F**king Bitch’; Gets Slammed on Twitter (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video Below:

Emiway Bantai about MC Stan, Mere bhai k liye bhaut pyaar for Bigg Boss 16pic.twitter.com/HFVyl99tDH — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)