Rapper Emiway Bantai has married Swaalina, and their wedding pictures are going viral on social media. The couple, known for their hit collaboration on the track “Kudi” in 2023, took to Instagram to share intimate glimpses of their special day. In a heartfelt joint post, the newlyweds shared stunning photos from their wedding, captioning it ‘Alhamdulillah’, expressing their gratitude and joy. Emiway Bantai Bags the Best Indian Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Spain.

Emiway Bantai and Swaalina Wedding Photos

