Rapper Bilal Shaikh, popularly known as Emiway Bantai, was recently injured in an unfortunate incident while filming a stunt for his upcoming music video. The incident occurred when the "Machayenge" singer fell head-first from a moving vehicle after losing balance due to a sudden jerk. A video capturing the moment was shared by the rapper on his Instagram account. In the video, Emiway can be seen sitting on the window of a moving SUV. After the car jerked, he fell face-first. The cameraman quickly rushed to Emiway to ensure his safety. Emiway captioned the video, "Stunt Gone Wrong (Day to day with Emiway)." Fans of Emiway advised the rapper to be cautious during shoots in the comment section. Emiway Bantai's wife, Swaalina, also commented under the post and wrote, "Alhamdulillah." ‘No Artiste Should Ever…’: Emiway Bantai Breaks Silence on Receiving Death Threat Following Release of ‘Tribute to Sidhu Moosewala’ Song.

Emiway Bantai’s Stunt for New Track Goes Terribly Wrong – Watch Video

