Abdu Rozik has won the hearts of a million fans with his cute antics in the Bigg Boss 16 house. The fans of the show were heartbroken to see Abdu getting eliminated from the show, however, reportedly, he has been out for medical reasons and will be back on the reality show. Now, we stumbled upon a video shared by Instant Bollywood where Abdu, in his style says the dialogue ‘launda jawan ho gaya’. Watching Abdu mouthing the dialogue is too cute to handle! Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik's Upcoming Video Game Teaser Is Finally Out; Watch the Video Here!

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)