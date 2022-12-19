Bigg Boss 16 fans were disheartened to see Abdu Rozik leaving the reality show midway due to a big opportunity coming his way professionally. Having said that, the singer made an exit from BB 16 to shoot for his live-action video game in which he'll be seen as a boxer. Now, teaser of Abdu's game is out and it's cool. Right from Rozik's fave food burger's shot to his walking style, the clip looks kickass. Check it out. Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Leaves the Show Midway, Cries and Hugs His 'Mandali' on BB 16 (Watch Video).

Watch Abdu Rozik's Video Game Teaser Below:

Best wishes to Abdu Rozik for his game. Hope to see him back in #BiggBoss16 once he completes shooting for his game part. pic.twitter.com/jTLoWM5pGq — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 17, 2022

