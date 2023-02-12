Tonight on Bigg Boss 16 Finale, the mandali will reunite! Now, as per promo shared by Colors TV, we get to see Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan dancing their heart out on a Bollywood song inside the BB house. All the mandali members will also be seen wearing 'Haq Se Mandali' customised denim jacket. Have a look. Bigg Boss 16: Finalist Shalin Bhanot Turns Down Rohit Shetty's Offer For Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Watch Bigg Boss 16 Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

