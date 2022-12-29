Bigg Boss 16 will witness the presence of Dharmendra, Rajiv Adatia, and Krushna Abhishek on the show, according to reports. Now, India Forums has posted an update on Karan Kundrra and Jannat Zubair making an appearance. This will be the first time Jannat will be seen gracing the sets of Bigg Boss 16. As for Karan, he was a contestant on Bigg Boss 15. Bigg Boss 16: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza Bring Madness As They Promote Their Film Ved on the Show (Watch Video).

Take A Look:

Bigg Boss 16 (Photo Credits: IndiaForums/ Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)