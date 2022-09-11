The 16th season of Bigg Boss is arriving on Colors TV soon, and the channel has revealed the first promo of the reality show. Host Salman Khan features in the teaser, which shows glimpses of the earlier seasons, and he says that while for 15 years, it was the contestants who were playing the game, but this time, it would be 'Bigg Boss' who would play the game too. What does that mean? Shehnaaz Gill Opens Up on the Life Lessons Salman Khan Has Given Her!

Watch Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

