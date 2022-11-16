Ex-Bigg Boss contestants are fans of the show and keep a tab on the happenings of every season. Rahul Vaidya, who was seen in Bigg Boss 14 happens to be one of them. Rahul took to his social media handle to comment on Ankit Gupta being Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s defence lawyer. This has not gone down with a section of #PriAnkit’s fans and they bashed him. Rahul Vaidya's Birthday Wish for Wife Disha Parmar is All Things Love.

Take a look at his tweet:

He is a good boy but the fact is inka khudka mudda ek bhi nahi hai .. he is just behaving like Priyanka’s Defence lawyer, that’s it. Nothing more to him! Sad. Big boss/makers gave him too many hints but I think he is just not a big boss material. #BigBoss16 pic.twitter.com/N7nBHdn6JI — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) November 15, 2022

Here are some fan comments:

Ankit is winning their hearts

Becoz he is gentlemen...wo aap ke jesa NAHI hai Jo nallla type words use karai game jeetne ke Liye ...haan ye platform Ankit jese ache ensaan ke Liye NAHI hai ...Yahan tou shalin ,nimrit,shive and Mc,Tina jese ghatiya log suite karte Hain...love you Ankit you won our heart ❤️ — Ms Khan (@Shehnaz63282294) November 15, 2022

Some shut him down

Rahul it will be better if u don't talk about ' Bigg Boss material '... atleast he's not crying to leave bb house as of now 🙄 — 𝑽 ♛ (@WhenVarunSpeaks) November 16, 2022

Fans justify that Priyanka and Ankit are Bigg Boss material

PLEASE,don't talk about our #PriyAnkit like this!! 🙏#BiggBoss16 He is a true 💎 gem and she is 😍 love and 🔥 fire.. Both of them are trending all the time on twitter bcse fans loving thm smch just for their prsnlty 💕 They are trly jstfied material for bb16. — priyAnkit~Holic§• (@iurmitaaaaa) November 15, 2022

A fan feels that he should be the last person commenting on Priyanka and Ankit

Apka konsa mudda tha vai..aap to rubina ko hi ak mudda banake chale aye pura season..#AnkitGupta bolte kom hay lekin jo bolta hay sahi bolta hay apke tara gathiya baat nahi karta tameez bhot hay #AnkitGupta ki pass apki pass to bilkul bhi nahi tha aya bara dusro ko judges karne. — Ashik Ahammed (@AshikAh43752343) November 15, 2022

