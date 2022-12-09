On tonight's (Dec 9) episode of Bigg Boss 16, audiences are going to see Salman Khan talking to MC Stan about his constant urge to make a voluntary exit the reality show. In the video, we see the host telling the rapper that he should not leave BB 16, but if he really wants it, the gates of the house are open. At the end of the clip, we see MC Stan walking out. Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Is Evicted From Salman Khan's Reality Show – Reports.

Watch Bigg Boss 16 Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

