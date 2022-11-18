Bigg Boss 16 is going to have a showdown as Salman Khan will raise the issue of MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot getting into a physical fight. Salman will be seen throwing his jacket in anger and will tell Shalin if he is asking permission from him to kill MC Stan. He will also tell MC Stan that if he is abusive, then he should also learn how to take abuses in return. Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig Gets Evicted From Salman Khan's Reality Show – Reports.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)