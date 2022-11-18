As per latest reports, it's Gautam Vig who has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. If true, then he is the first male contestant to exit the show. FYI, this week it was Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma and Gautam who were nominated. However, there has been no official confirmation on this news as of yet. Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Blasts Sumbul Touqeer for Being Possessive Towards Shalin Bhanot (Watch Promo Video).

Gautam Vig Eliminated From Bigg Boss:

EXCLUSIVE - Gautam Vig has been EVICTED !! Retweet 🔁 If You Are Happy Like ❤️ If You Are Not Happy#BiggBoss16 #BB16 #BiggBoss — The Khabri (@Thekhabrri) November 18, 2022

