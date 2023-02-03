As per The Khabri, it's Imlie star, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who is the latest contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 16. Ahead of the grand finale on February 12, the TV actress has been shown the exit door of Salman Khan hosted reality show. However, nothing official has been confirmed by the makers as of yet. Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Cries For Help as Archana Gautam Throws Haldi Powder in Her Eyes.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Eliminated From BB16:

Exclusive and Confirmed #SumbulTouqeerKhan is eliminated from The house Retweet if happy Like if sad — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) February 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)