Before the Bigg Boss 17 finale, celebrities like Karan Kundrra, Shalin Bhanot, and Amruta Khanvilkar show up to back their favourite contestants. In a recent promo, viewers catch a glimpse of a unique trophy. Shalin backs Abhishek Kumar and states, "What happened with him is unacceptable." Karan Kundrra advises Munawar Faruqui, saying everyone makes mistakes and learns a lot from the show. Amruta Khanvilkar supports Ankita Lokhande, expressing, "Whenever she (Ankita) cried on this show, my mom and I cried seeing her cry." Watch the promo below! Bigg Boss 17 Trophy Revealed Ahead of Grand Finale Set To Take Place on January 28 (View Pic).

Watch Latest Bigg Boss 17 Promo

