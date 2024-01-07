On the Sunday Weekend Ka Vaar episode in Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande will express her frustration with husband Vicky Jain. During a task, she will criticise him, stating, "He unnecessarily interferes, sticks his leg into unnecessary matters. Munna didn't even say anything. Unnecessary, unnecessary, unnecessary." Feeling hurt, Vicky will respond, "I didn't expect her to label me as wrong. I came here to play a game show, but we also have a relationship, don't we? I haven't forgotten; you have." Ankita will try to defend herself, saying, "Do you think I would choose Munna (Munawar) over you?" Vicky will assert, "You did." Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Ankita Lokhande Gets Upset With Vicky Jain Over His Casual Approach Towards Their Relationship; Pavitra Rishta Actress Says ‘Mai Hurt Ho Rahi Hun'.

Watch Latest Bigg Boss 17 Promo

