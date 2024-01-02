Actress Ankita Lokhande continues to navigate her complex emotions on Bigg Boss 17, where memories of her late ex-partner, Sushant Singh Rajput, have surfaced during conversations with fellow contestant Munawar Faruqui. In a poignant moment, Lokhande described the profound impact of seeing SSR's mortal remains, sharing how grief rendered her numb. This heartfelt exchange offered a glimpse into her ongoing journey of processing loss, one that resonates with many viewers. Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal Gets Eliminated From Salman Khan’s Show, Says ‘Mannara Ka Khyal Rakhna’ Before Leaving (Watch Video).

Ankita Lokhande Talks About SSR on BB17:

#AnkitaLokhande shares the painful memories back of June 2020! She mentions how brilliant he was and what all he would have achieved he was still there! #BiggBoss17• #BB17 pic.twitter.com/eYox6gAOMC — adya (@d_addy_a) January 1, 2024

