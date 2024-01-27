Vicky Jain's mother, Rajani Jain, was spotted outside the Bigg Boss 17 house on January 27, joining the finale shoot of the show. Her daughter-in-law, Ankita Lokhande, is among the five finalists. When Rajani was asked to comment on Ankita, she expressed confidence, stating, 'Jeetegi, trophy leke aaegi ghar' (She will win, bring the trophy home). Rajani was seen accompanied by Ankita's mother, Vandana. Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashetty - Who Will Win Salman Khan’s Show? VOTE NOW!.

Ankita Lokhande's Mother and Mother-in-Law:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)