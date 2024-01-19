As the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 draws near, tension within the house is escalating. The recent eviction of Ayesha Khan has further heightened the competitive atmosphere. According to Khabri, the forthcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode promises to be special as it will showcase interactions between the contestants' family members and show host Salman Khan. Expect emotional and intriguing conversations with Ankita Lokhande's mother, Abhishek Kumar's mother, Isha Malviya's father, Munawar Faruqui's sister, and Vicky Jain's Bhabhi. Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan EVICTED From Salman Khan's Reality Show - Reports.

Family Members Of BB17 Contestants To Chat With Salman Khan: