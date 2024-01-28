A day before the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, Vicky Jain, whose own journey in the reality show became the talk of town till his eviction, said he wishes his wife Ankita to return home with the trophy. Now that Vicky is finally out of the Bigg Boss house, he organised a party at his house where some of the contestants from this season were seen chilling with him. In a candid conversation, he spoke about his journey, missing Ankita and much more. Bigg Boss 17: Abdu Rozik Forecasts Munawar Faruqui as the Potential Winner of Salman Khan's Reality Show.

Talking about missing Ankita, he said, "I am missing her a lot. Waiting for Sunday when she will finally be out of the house. It is very difficult to live without her now. I want her to come back with the trophy. She is the true winner in every sense as she has played her game depicting her real emotions. The trophy should come to our house." Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's Mother-in-law Spotted Outside Sets of Salman Khan's Reality Show Before the Finale, Says 'Trophy Leke Ayegi' (Watch Video).

Vicky Jain With His Mother on BB Sets:

Vicky Bhaiya and his mother spotted on the set #BiggBoss17

About his own journey, Vicky said, "It was wonderful. I am very thankful for all the love and support I got. I am happy that people have loved my journey. Finally, I am out and I am feeling very relaxed and relieved."

Bigg Boss 17 is coming to an end on Sunday, January 28, night. The top five contestants left in the race are - Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui. Ankita and Munawar are the favourites of the punters.

