Following the spectacular arrival of the internet sensation Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, in the Bigg Boss 17 house, the reality show producers have secured another new participant. It's reported that this unique contestant hails not from India but from overseas and is gearing up to join the show as a wild-card entrant. The creators behind Salman Khan's highly awaited Bigg Boss 17 have enlisted Aoora, formerly part of the K-pop boy group, Double-A. The K-pop singer is slated to become the third wildcard entry for the ongoing season. Bigg Boss 17: After Orry, K-Pop Singer Aoora Set to Enter as Wild Card Contestant in Salman Khan's Show - Reports.

Aoora As Wild Card Entry To Bigg Boss 17 House:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)