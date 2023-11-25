Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi expressed discomfort with Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's overt display of affection in the new Bigg Boss season. Taking to X on Friday, she lamented how their steamy behavior has made the show unsuitable for family viewing. Kamya, in a tweet, stated, "Thanks to Isha n Samarth now I can't watch my favorite show with my family. Kindly spare us and leave this house n get a room." Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel Once Again Spark Controversy As He Kisses on Her Belly, Netizens Say ‘Temptation Island Mein Jao’ (Watch Video).

See Kamya Punjabi's X Post Here:

Thanks to Isha n Samarth now I can't watch my favorite show with my family. Kindly spare us and leave this house n get a room #BB17 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 24, 2023

