Karan Kundrra recently expressed his support for Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui. Offering words of encouragement, Kundrra stated that his friend should fear no obstacles and remain resilient even when facing apparent difficulties. Despite encountering numerous challenges in the Bigg Boss house, Munawar's resilience has been evident, and Kundrra's backing underscores a strong show of support. Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Breaks Down in Tears After Ex Ayesha Khan Accuses Him of Being 'Involved With Multiple Women' (Watch Video).

Karan Kundrra's Post on X:

rokenge.. tujhe rukna nai hai.. todhenge.. tujhe tootna nai hai.. bass chalte rehna hai.. hum khade hain tere saath aur koi chaiye bhi nai hain.. @munawar0018 — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) January 11, 2024

