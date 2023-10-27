In the recent episode, tensions escalated as a major confrontation unfolded between Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra. Abhishek poked Mannara to calling her a 'duplicate of Parineeti Chopra' which triggered her anger. Ankita observed that mentioning Parineeti's name in front of Mannara always seemed to provoke her. Even the simplest queries from Isha and Munawar about this caused Mannara to become extremely defensive and walk away. Ankita hinted at using Parineeti's name to provoke Mannara, and Abhishek did just that by remarking on Mannara's resemblance to Parineeti. Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Abhishek Kumar and Sunny Arya Clash Over House Duties!

Watch The Bigg Boss 17 Promo Shared By Colors TV

