In the latest Bigg Boss 17 episode, Vicky Jain and his group subjected Munawar Faruqui and his teammates to torment during the torture task. Mannara was the first to exit the buzzer, followed by Munawar, Abhishek, and Arun. Tonight's episode promises retaliation, with Vicky and his team facing their own torment. However, before the ordeal, a heated altercation ensues between Vicky and Munawar. In a promo clip, Vicky is caught hiding task essentials on the roof, leading to a clash where Munawar grabs Vicky's shirt collar. Bigg Boss intervenes, granting Munawar's team the power to disqualify Vicky's team and nominate them for elimination this week. Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Opens Up About Impact of Ankita Lokhande’s Public Relationship With Sushant Singh Rajput, Says ‘I Bore Brunt of It'.

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Promo

