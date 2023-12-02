In a poignant moment on last night's (December 1) episode of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui delved into his childhood memories, revealing the tragic loss of his mother to suicide. During a conversation with Rinku Dhawan, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, Munawar shared the devastating impact his mother's passing had on him. Recalling the heartbreaking incident, he revealed that he was just 13 years old when his mother passed away. The tragedy forced him to abandon his studies and take on the responsibility of providing for his family. He also attributed his mother's decision to an unhappy marriage and financial burdens. Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Thrown Out of the Show for Physical Violence; Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashetty Beg Not to Evict Him (Watch Promo Video).

Watch Munawar Faruqui Getting Emotional:

#MunawarFaruqui reveals his mother died by suicide when he was just 13 years old. Suicide reason was unhappy married life and lots of debt on both the parents. Munawar had to leave the schooling, and work for 3500rs monthly. #MunawarFaruqui𓃵 #BiggBoss17 #BiggBoss #BB17 pic.twitter.com/niRZF4ODJ6 — Bigg Boss 17 live (@Biggboss17_live) December 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)