In a shocking turn of events, Sunny Arya, also known as Tehelka, has been evicted from Bigg Boss 17 due to physical violence with Abhishek Kumar. Host Karan Johar announced Tehelka's eviction during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, which also featured emotional pleas from Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashetty to save Tehelka from elimination. However, the makers of the show decided to uphold their decision, stating that Tehelka violated the house rules and that physical violence would not be tolerated. Check it out. Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya and Samarth Juryel Call It Quits After Intense Feud With Khanzaadi.

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo:

