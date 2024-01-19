The heat is rising in the Bigg Boss 17 house as finale inches closer, and tonight is set to be explosive! All contestants will get a chance to roast their fellow inmates, promising a night of fiery jokes and playful jabs. And if the promos are any indication, Munawar Faruqui is about to steal the show. Munawar's sharp wit is on full display as he takes a hilarious dig at Ankita Lokhande's fame and subtly reminds Vicky Jain of his connection to the industry - solely through his wife's popularity. Brace yourselves for witty barbs, playful banter and maybe even a few 'ouch' moments. Bigg Boss 17: ‘Justice for Mannara’ Trends After Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande and Ayesha Khan Pass Derogatory Comments Against Mannara Chopra (See Posts).

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

